How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Anderson Silva has spoken out.

Anderson Silva criticises UFC’s new direction following $4 billion sale

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s no secret that the UFC has changed drastically over the years, with the organisation continuing to grow, adding new weight classes and creating household names.

The likes of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey were unheard of in the mixed martial arts world a decade ago, with the UFC boasting only five weight divisions – and Anderson Silva was standing out above the rest.

MIDDLEWEIGHT KING

He had the longest UFC title reign at over 2,000 days, and he continued to rack up the records during his time as the middleweight king.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, he’s been forced to watch the newer stars surpass him and his recent record shows that, as he’s lost four of his last five fights; the other being a no contest against Nick Diaz.

It’s clear that the UFC he probably remembers is a lot different to the one fans have grown accustomed to now, and he has hit out at WME-IMG – the new UFC owners – for the direction they’re taking the organisation in.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Rio Ferdinand reveals the one reason why Rooney never became as good as Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand reveals the one reason why Rooney never became as good as Ronaldo

According to CraziestSportsFights.com, The Spider claims it’s now less about sport, and more about entertainment and it’s why fellow Brazilian Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza hasn’t received his title shot yet.

ENTERTAINMENT, NOT SPORT

He said: “It’s [WME-IMG] a company that is worried about entertainment.

“It’s not a company with a history in martial arts, the philosophy of the fight.

"That’s one of the reasons why Jacare is not fighting for the title because, for them, it’s not something profitable.

UFC Fight Night: Jacare v Camozzi

“This is what they did their entire lives, work with entertainment.

“We have to understand that. It’s hard because we think about the martial arts, what is correct. For the show, some fights make sense and others don’t.

“I think they are trying to make it more entertainment and less martial arts.”

It’s clear that by spending $4 billion on the organisation, they wanted to cash-in on the surging popularity.

Whether fans and fighters like it or not, it seems as if the fights that will come our way will focus on the ones that generate the most money, rather than giving deserving contenders the title opportunities they deserve.

Do you think Anderson Silva makes a valid point on the UFC’s new direction? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Anderson Silva

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again