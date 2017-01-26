It’s no secret that the UFC has changed drastically over the years, with the organisation continuing to grow, adding new weight classes and creating household names.

The likes of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey were unheard of in the mixed martial arts world a decade ago, with the UFC boasting only five weight divisions – and Anderson Silva was standing out above the rest.

MIDDLEWEIGHT KING

He had the longest UFC title reign at over 2,000 days, and he continued to rack up the records during his time as the middleweight king.

However, he’s been forced to watch the newer stars surpass him and his recent record shows that, as he’s lost four of his last five fights; the other being a no contest against Nick Diaz.

It’s clear that the UFC he probably remembers is a lot different to the one fans have grown accustomed to now, and he has hit out at WME-IMG – the new UFC owners – for the direction they’re taking the organisation in.

According to CraziestSportsFights.com, The Spider claims it’s now less about sport, and more about entertainment and it’s why fellow Brazilian Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza hasn’t received his title shot yet.

ENTERTAINMENT, NOT SPORT

He said: “It’s [WME-IMG] a company that is worried about entertainment.

“It’s not a company with a history in martial arts, the philosophy of the fight.

"That’s one of the reasons why Jacare is not fighting for the title because, for them, it’s not something profitable.

“This is what they did their entire lives, work with entertainment.

“We have to understand that. It’s hard because we think about the martial arts, what is correct. For the show, some fights make sense and others don’t.

“I think they are trying to make it more entertainment and less martial arts.”

It’s clear that by spending $4 billion on the organisation, they wanted to cash-in on the surging popularity.

Whether fans and fighters like it or not, it seems as if the fights that will come our way will focus on the ones that generate the most money, rather than giving deserving contenders the title opportunities they deserve.

Do you think Anderson Silva makes a valid point on the UFC’s new direction? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

