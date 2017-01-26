The subtle way John Cena's new gear trolls AJ Styles

John Cena will go up against AJ Styles this weekend at the Royal Rumble for the WWE championship.

They built up their upcoming match on SmackDown Live earlier this week, where The Leader of the Cenation debuted new ring gear for the umpteenth time in his career. The gear was blue and orange while featuring his classic 'Never Give Up' slogan on the back, and another slogan which says 'Respect. Earn It.'

One Reddit user who goes by the name Pluto_507 was quick to pick up on what could be a hidden meaning behind the new t-shirt design by Cena, other than more money grabbing by the company.

In their post, they said: "As I'm sure a lot of you know, Cena recently got some new gear. Note that orange and blue are the primary colors and that the font is in a pretty specific script. Here it is.

"Now, compare it to the Florida Gators logo here. The colors are virtually identical, and the script is very similar as well. That's all well and good, but don't forget that AJ Styles is not only from Georgia but is also a huge fan of the University of Georgia. And who is UGA's biggest rival? Yep, the Florida Gators. It's a great little subtlety to their feud in my opinion.

"Another funny thing - the University of Florida is located in Gainesville, Florida. Where is AJ from? Atlanta Gainesville, Georgia."

For once, the WWE creative team may have created a shirt that is a little bit funny and witty!

Their segment on SmackDown Live this week was good once again, as Cena teetered on the edge of heel with his boisterous promo about how Styles was below him and that he would prove it at the Royal Rumble.

The way that the shirt is designed only adds to what has been a great feud so far between the two legends of the wrestling business, which will culminate for the time being with a match for the WWE title this Sunday.

