LeBron James has never been shy about letting the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office know what he wants.

He's been very critical of GM David Griffin in recent days, saying the current Cleveland roster is very top heavy and suggesting the team add some depth before the trade deadline.

However, when it came to Thursday's report that the New York Knicks offered Carmelo Anthony to the Cavs in exchange for Kevin Love, James had the perfect response.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James understands why the Cavs couldn't pull the trigger for Anthony, who just so happens to be one of his best friends in the league:

Though LeBron would undoubtedly love a chance to team up with Melo before their careers are over, it's important that he acknowledged the need to focus internally at this time.

After winning an NBA title with Love last season, James is standing behind his current teammate, even at the expense of an opportunity to play with Melo.

That should work wonders for team chemistry in Cleveland, where times have been tough of late. The Cavaliers still hold a three-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but James and company have lost three games in a row to fall to 30-14 on the season.

The team definitely needs to make some sort of roster move before the trade deadline, but James is right in saying swapping star players with no rhyme or reason isn't wise at this point.