Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

James Harden.

Watch: Jonas Jerebko not happy after being bloodied by hard foul from James Harden

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko didn't escape his team's 120-109 victory over the Houston Rockets unscathed.

Making just his second start of the season in place of Marcus Smart, Jerebko received a flying punch from James Harden, who was fouled attempting to drive the lane. Jerebko was sent sprawling to the floor with a bloodied lip, which ended up requiring four stitches to close.

Understandably, Jerebko was not happy with Harden and, after receiving a towel to wipe some of the blood away, attempted to confront the Houston star.

As you can see in the video below, Jerebko's teammates have to restrain the 6'10" forward from going after Harden:

In Harden's defense, he immediately put his hands up in an apologetic fashion, signaling that he didn't mean to clock Jerebko in the face - Jerebko was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game Six

And, in a classy move by Jerebko, he acknowledged that while he was upset in the moment, Harden had no malicious intent with the foul, according to The Washington Post:

“I got hit in the face,” Jerebko told reporters in the locker room after Boston’s 120-109 victory. “But, I mean, it wasn’t intentional or anything.

“It didn’t hurt. It was just bleeding so I had to go (get it bandaged).”

Jerebko finished with seven points and seven rebounds and ended up getting the last laugh, as the Celtics broke a three-game losing streak with the home victory.

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA Playoffs
James Harden

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again