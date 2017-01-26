Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko didn't escape his team's 120-109 victory over the Houston Rockets unscathed.

Making just his second start of the season in place of Marcus Smart, Jerebko received a flying punch from James Harden, who was fouled attempting to drive the lane. Jerebko was sent sprawling to the floor with a bloodied lip, which ended up requiring four stitches to close.

Understandably, Jerebko was not happy with Harden and, after receiving a towel to wipe some of the blood away, attempted to confront the Houston star.

As you can see in the video below, Jerebko's teammates have to restrain the 6'10" forward from going after Harden:

In Harden's defense, he immediately put his hands up in an apologetic fashion, signaling that he didn't mean to clock Jerebko in the face - Jerebko was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

And, in a classy move by Jerebko, he acknowledged that while he was upset in the moment, Harden had no malicious intent with the foul, according to The Washington Post:

“I got hit in the face,” Jerebko told reporters in the locker room after Boston’s 120-109 victory. “But, I mean, it wasn’t intentional or anything. “It didn’t hurt. It was just bleeding so I had to go (get it bandaged).”

Jerebko finished with seven points and seven rebounds and ended up getting the last laugh, as the Celtics broke a three-game losing streak with the home victory.