Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. breaks silence over playoff loss to Packers

Football News
24/7

The New York Giants were eliminated from this season's playoffs by the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the wildcard round.

The game was not a highlight for Odell Beckham Jr., as he only managed 28 receiving yards - the second-lowest of his career, as well as a pair of dropped passes including one in the endzone. He reportedly reacted in a bad way as it is speculated he punched a hole in a wall after his press conference outside the locker room.

The wide receiver has said much about the game since this incident. That was until he spoke to ESPN on Thursday after the NFC's Pro Bowl practice in Orlando.

Beckham explained his silence following the Giants' playoff loss by saying: "I hate losing. Whether it's marbles, spades, blackjack, whatever it is.

"You learn from it, you grow, you move on. That's life. Life stuff happens. You get knocked down and you get back up. That's just always been my mentality. I'm not really phased by anything. It's in the past. There's nothing I can really do about it now. You learn from it and you move on."

Article continues below

Beckham has time to learn as he is only 24-years-old, and he has the talent to be the best receivers in this league. He's even been asking Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant for advice which is good to hear.

He is yet to admit to making the hole in the wall at the Packers, but we have seen him being unable to control his emotions in the past before this incident. He must learn to control himself in order to become a better player.

And it looks like the wide receiver is taking the right steps towards that outcome, as he said: "As you get older, you grow and mature and that should never stop. As soon as you stop growing, you're done living. I'll always be growing, forever learning, forever taking in advice from people I deeply respect."

Eli Manning
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
Superbowl
NFL Playoffs
NFL

