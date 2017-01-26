How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Scott Carson tells story of how he tried to give Chris Kirkland his Champions League medal

Being part of a Champions League winning squad and not playing in the final because of injury or suspension must be devastating.

But not getting a winners’ medal, even when you’ve contributed during the earlier stages, must be a lot worse.

This is exactly what happened to Chris Kirkland during Liverpool’s triumphant 2004-05 Champions League campaign.

The Barwell-born goalkeeper, who made one appearance for England in 2006, missed the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan - arguably the best final in the tournament’s history - through injury.

However, he played against Deportivo and AS Monaco in the group stages. Oh, and he also played in that famous 3-1 win over Olympiacos at Anfield, famous for Steven Gerrard’s dramatic late goal, on that cold night in December 2004.

Kirkland was denied a winners' medal

But despite that, Kirkland was cruelly denied a winners’ medal because he didn’t feature in the squad for the final.

Liverpool's goalkeeper Chris Kirkland st

Scott Carson took his teammate’s place on the subs’ bench - Jerzy Dudek started and ended up playing a starring role in the Reds’ unforgettable victory - and he’s been the very proud owner of a Champions League winners’ medal ever since.

Carson still remembers his conversation with Kirkland

However, it says a lot about Carson as a man that he offered his medal to Kirkland.

The one-time England international, who was just 20 at the time of the 2005 final, still remembers the conversation he had with his fellow goalkeeper.

“When we got the medals, I tried to give mine to Chris,” Carson revealed in an interview with the Guardian. “He played more games in the group stages than me. So I felt that he deserved it more.

“But Chris, as anyone who knows him will say, is a really nice lad and he said: ‘No. You were on the bench, you played your part as well.’

Liverpool Press Conference & Training

“I’m delighted I’ve got it, but a medal is a lot more valuable to you if you played. For me, just to witness that night was good enough.”

Fair play to both keepers: Carson for the offer and Kirkland for allowing his teammate to keep it.

What happened next for Carson and Kirkland

Carson only made a handful of appearances for the Reds before moving on to West Brom on a permanent transfer in 2008.

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Kirkland, meanwhile, went on to join Wigan Athletic a year after Liverpool’s triumph but, unfortunately, injuries continued to plague his career.

Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic

Topics:
Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard

