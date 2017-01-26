How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard claims there is one English player who 'really excites' him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

During his prime, there were few better central midfielders in the Premier League - heck, even world football - as Steven Gerrard.

Now retired, the Liverpool legend was an immense talent and possessed everything you could possibly want from a box-to-box midfielder.

Indeed, he's one of the best players to have never won the Premier League.

Article continues below

Another regret of Gerrard's was failing to make a real impact for England on the international stage, as he explained in 2012 before making his 100th appearance.

"I know the golden generation always gets spoken about which is something I don't really like talking about," he said, "but when you look at that team from front to back it was really strong.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Liverpool fan highlights the 6 reasons why Jurgen Klopp should be sacked

Liverpool fan highlights the 6 reasons why Jurgen Klopp should be sacked

Video: How to produce that Lionel Messi-Luis Suarez penalty on FIFA 17

Video: How to produce that Lionel Messi-Luis Suarez penalty on FIFA 17

"I totally agree with what a lot of you guys have written - that that group of players under-achieved at big tournaments. That team should certainly have got to a semi-final.

"We were unlucky at times in the penalty shoot-out, but that’s certainly a regret now - that group of players should have done better."

England's future is now out of Gerrard's hands but he believes there's reason to be positive about the current crop of Three Lions.

Speaking ahead of the inaugural Star Sixes international tournament, where he will team up with Emile Heskey and Michael Owen to represent England, Gerrard named the English player who 'really excites' him.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CRYSTAL PALACE

But while it's not a Liverpool player, he does play in central midfield: Dele Alli.

When asked who he would bring into his Star Sixes team from the current England squad, he replied: "I think on current form Dele Alli, who's having a fantastic time.

"A player who I really get excited to watch, who I think has an incredible future ahead of him.

Gerrard, who was also made aware of being Alli's childhood idol, added: "The respect is certainly mutual. I'm a big fan of his as well and it's flattering to hear that from a player like him.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

"Let's hope he goes on and has a fantastic career. Certainly in an England shirt I'm really looking forward to watching him.

"Hopefully he can deliver for England moving forward."

Who can blame Gerrard for being excited by Alli. In 21 Premier League appearances for Tottenham, the 20-year-old has scored 11 goals and assisted a further two.

Such scintillating form has seen Alli linked with Real Madrid, but for the greater good of the England national team, he might be better off staying in north London.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Liverpool
Fernando Torres
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Luis Suarez
Wayne Rooney

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again