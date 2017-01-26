Steven Gerrard claims there is one English player who 'really excites' him

During his prime, there were few better central midfielders in the Premier League - heck, even world football - as Steven Gerrard.

Now retired, the Liverpool legend was an immense talent and possessed everything you could possibly want from a box-to-box midfielder.

Indeed, he's one of the best players to have never won the Premier League.

Another regret of Gerrard's was failing to make a real impact for England on the international stage, as he explained in 2012 before making his 100th appearance.

"I know the golden generation always gets spoken about which is something I don't really like talking about," he said, "but when you look at that team from front to back it was really strong.

"I totally agree with what a lot of you guys have written - that that group of players under-achieved at big tournaments. That team should certainly have got to a semi-final.

"We were unlucky at times in the penalty shoot-out, but that’s certainly a regret now - that group of players should have done better."

England's future is now out of Gerrard's hands but he believes there's reason to be positive about the current crop of Three Lions.

Speaking ahead of the inaugural Star Sixes international tournament, where he will team up with Emile Heskey and Michael Owen to represent England, Gerrard named the English player who 'really excites' him.

But while it's not a Liverpool player, he does play in central midfield: Dele Alli.

When asked who he would bring into his Star Sixes team from the current England squad, he replied: "I think on current form Dele Alli, who's having a fantastic time.

"A player who I really get excited to watch, who I think has an incredible future ahead of him.

Gerrard, who was also made aware of being Alli's childhood idol, added: "The respect is certainly mutual. I'm a big fan of his as well and it's flattering to hear that from a player like him.

"Let's hope he goes on and has a fantastic career. Certainly in an England shirt I'm really looking forward to watching him.

"Hopefully he can deliver for England moving forward."

Who can blame Gerrard for being excited by Alli. In 21 Premier League appearances for Tottenham, the 20-year-old has scored 11 goals and assisted a further two.

Such scintillating form has seen Alli linked with Real Madrid, but for the greater good of the England national team, he might be better off staying in north London.

