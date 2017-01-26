While Conor McGregor is taking some well-deserved time off, Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting ready for his UFC 209 fight against Tony Ferguson which will decide who becomes interim UFC Lightweight championship and takes on the Irishman in his first fight back.

The Russian fighter recently discussed his upcoming fight against Ferguson on March 4 with TMZ Sports, as well as the current UFC Lightweight champion. The Eagle said he would make quick work of El Cucuy before moving onto the Notorious.

He also said after he defeats Ferguson and McGregor, he will enter legendary status and be on the same level as a boxing great.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He said: “I don’t care about him, I only want to fight for the title. This is what I want. I don’t care about Conor or Floyd Mayweather. Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers, but I think I am the Floyd Mayweather of MMA. I am 24-0, I can be 26-0 — 10-0 in the UFC — undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

"I want to become the greatest lightweight ever. This is what I want.”

Article continues below

If Nurmagomedov is able to defeat Ferguson and then McGregor after that, maybe we would have to consider him as one of the best MMA fighters, but a comparison to Mayweather might be a bit of a stretch.

You can bet if he manages to defeat the Notorious for his title, he's going to want a rematch. If the Eagle is able to win that fight as well, then there would be no doubt he would be the Money of UFC.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms