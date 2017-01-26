How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he's the Floyd Mayweather of MMA

While Conor McGregor is taking some well-deserved time off, Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting ready for his UFC 209 fight against Tony Ferguson which will decide who becomes interim UFC Lightweight championship and takes on the Irishman in his first fight back.

The Russian fighter recently discussed his upcoming fight against Ferguson on March 4 with TMZ Sports, as well as the current UFC Lightweight champion. The Eagle said he would make quick work of El Cucuy before moving onto the Notorious.

He also said after he defeats Ferguson and McGregor, he will enter legendary status and be on the same level as a boxing great.

He said: “I don’t care about him, I only want to fight for the title. This is what I want. I don’t care about Conor or Floyd Mayweather. Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers, but I think I am the Floyd Mayweather of MMA. I am 24-0, I can be 26-0 — 10-0 in the UFC — undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

"I want to become the greatest lightweight ever. This is what I want.”

If Nurmagomedov is able to defeat Ferguson and then McGregor after that, maybe we would have to consider him as one of the best MMA fighters, but a comparison to Mayweather might be a bit of a stretch.

You can bet if he manages to defeat the Notorious for his title, he's going to want a rematch. If the Eagle is able to win that fight as well, then there would be no doubt he would be the Money of UFC.

