wayne rooney.

Manchester United fans on Twitter vent their anger at Wayne Rooney during Hull City match

It’s not been a week since Wayne Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing goal scoring record, but Manchester United fans on Twitter are already back to moaning about their captain.

The 31-year-old was named amongst the substitutes for United’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium this evening but entered the fray as a 79th-minute substitute.

Six minutes later and Hull had taken the lead, setting up a nervy finale for the Red Devils.

Some fans felt that Rooney was responsible for the goal and gave him both barrels on social media.

It’s safe to say that some United fans on social media have already forgotten about that free-kick he scored against Stoke City last Saturday.

Video: Niasse’s goal

As you can see, Rooney probably should have done better to get over to David Meyler, whose cross was tapped home by Oumar Niasse.

But then again, where was Marcos Rojo?

p1b7ec49ffs6k14tqqegqia1a399.jpg

United fans hammer Rooney

Check out these tweets...

United to face Southampton in the final

You wouldn’t think that it was United who progressed to the EFL Cup final.

Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

Paul Pogba’s tap-in midway through the second half means Jose Mourinho’s side will face Southampton at Wembley on Sunday 26 February.

