The New York Knicks reportedly reached out to the Boston Celtics recently to gauge interest in making a trade for star forward Carmelo Anthony.

While it would make sense for the Celtics to add another scorer to pair with guard Isaiah Thomas, who has carried much of the team's scoring load this season, there are certainly questions as to whether Melo is the right fit.

Thomas is a ball-dominant point guard, which wouldn't fit Melo's preferred style of play and could lead to some immediate tension in the locker room.

Therefore, Boston should focus its trade attention elsewhere - somewhere way out west.

Though the Los Angeles Clippers have a sparkling 30-17 record and currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, many think the team has a ceiling well below the NBA Finals. Playing in conference with the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs certainly doesn't help Doc Rivers' squad's title aspirations.

Thus, it could be time for the Clippers to finally part ways with Blake Griffin, and the Celtics have the assets to bring the star big man to Boston.

The Celtics currently hold the rights to swap their first-round pick with that of the Brooklyn Nets, which has a major chance of being the No. 1 overall pick. They also have the expiring contracts of Jonas Jerebko, Kelly Olynyk and Amir Johnson to sweeten the pot for the Clippers.

A player like Jae Crowder or Jaylen Brown may be needed to complete the deal, but that would be fair for a player of Griffin's caliber.

Griffin, who is also under contract next season, would be one of only a few players for whom Boston should give up the rights to the Brooklyn pick, as he would help the team capitalize on its current title window.

As for the Celtics current big man, Al Horford, Griffin actually pairs with him nicely on offense. Where Horford launches 4.4 three-pointers per game, Griffin attempts fewer than one per contest.

Plus, Horford only averages 6.6 rebounds a night, while Griffin has snagged 8.9 while playing alongside DeAndre Jordan, one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the game.

Adding Griffin's 20.9 points per game would help take some pressure off of Thomas and make the Celtics more difficult to guard.

Melo, on the other hand, would be too similar to Thomas and may end up hurting the team's offense.

Therefore, if the Celtics are serious about making a run at an NBA title in the next couple of years, they need to give the Clippers a call and see what it will take to get Griffin in a Celtic green jersey.