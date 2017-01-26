The Boston Bruins managed to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday, but it wasn't just their overtime win that fans were talking about after the game had finished.

During the first quarter of the game when the scores were 1-1, Bruins' Brad Marchand performed a very dangerous trip on Detroit's Niklas Kronwall. The defenceman had stopped at the Boston blue-line when the forward came up from behind and hit the Red Wings player's right leg, dropping him to the ice.

From watching the clip of the incident from further down in this article and taking into account he has already been suspended four times in his NHL career, he shouldn't still be doing stuff like this. You would have thought the Boston player would have received a game or two suspensions for the hit.

However, that is not the case.

ESPN has reported: "The NHL has fined Bruins forward Brad Marchand $10,000 for a dangerous trip in Boston's game against Detroit this week. The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement."

The 28-year-old wasn't even penalized for the action and ended up scoring his 18th and 19th goals of the season to help the Bruins win the game. This is the third time he has been fined, as according to CBC Sports he was fined: "In November 2015 for roughing Gabriel Landeskog and for a slew-foot against Pittsburgh defenceman Matt Niskanen in December 2011."

He was lucky that Kronwall wasn't injured by the foul, and you would have thought because of his history, Marchand would have received a bigger punishment, perhaps a game suspension or two. He definitely got off lucky.

