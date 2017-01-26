He may not have the eye-popping numbers that Russell Westbrook and James Harden are putting up this year, but LeBron James is still one of the most versatile players ever to grace an NBA court.

On Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, James was everywhere, scoring 24 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

Those numbers are certainly impressive, but they weren't enough to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory, as they fell 116-112.

However, the numbers marked a milestone of sorts for James, who achieved something he hadn't done since 2009 by recording his fifth triple-double:

At first glance, those numbers are surprising. One would think LeBron had a ton of triple-doubles since 2009, but that simply isn't the case.

Two years ago, LeBron only had two triple-doubles and last year, en route to the NBA title, he only had three.

With five this season, James ranks third in the NBA, but when Westbrook has 23 and Harden has 13, his five pale in comparison.

LeBron has 19 double-doubles this season, so he fares a little bit better there, but again Harden (40) and Westbrook (36) dwarf him.

Still, no matter the video-game numbers the Western Conference stars are putting up, James has his Cavaliers in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-14.

He's doing exactly what his team needs him to do and, as the reigning NBA champion, he has hardware that Harden and Westbrook can only dream of so far in their careers.