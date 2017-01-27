How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho refuses to believe his side lost to Hull City in EFL Cup

With Manchester United taking a 2-0 lead to Hull for their semi-final second leg, many believed Jose Mourinho’s side would have a comfortable 90 minutes ahead of them.

The Red Devils had seen Southampton overcome Liverpool to reach the final at Wembley 24 hours previously and would surely join them by breezing past relegation-threatened Hull.

But it wasn’t quite like that.

The home side took the lead on the night through a Tom Huddlestone penalty.

There were two incidents in the box - Phil Jones on Oumar Niasse and Marcos Rojo on Harry Maguire - and Jon Moss pointed to the penalty spot.

Paul Pogba made it 3-1 on aggregate in the second-half and it seemed United would see out the remaining 25 minutes.

But Niasse’s late strike set up a nervy finish and consigned Mourinho’s side to their first defeat after 17 games unbeaten.

But try telling Mourinho that.

Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

In a bizarre post-match interview, he refused to believe that his side had just lost and claimed it was a 1-1 draw.

"I only saw two goals," said the Portuguese. "It was 1-1."

"I saw the Pogba goal and their goal was a fantastic goal - great action, great cross and the guy coming in at the far post. 1-1."

It was 1-1

It seems that Mourinho is refusing to acknowledge the penalty award but sorry Jose, your unbeaten run is well and truly over.

Frustrations

And later, in another interview, the Portuguese boss made his frustrations perfectly clear.

"I behaved on the bench, no sending-off, no punishment so no more words," Mourinho, on his 54th birthday, told Sky Sports.

"To speak about the performance, I have to speak about things I don't want to speak about because the game was totally under control - the game was dead.

"The game was totally under control and something happened to open the game."

Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

But what does he make of meeting Southampton in the final? Surely he fancies his chances against a side placed 11th in the Premier League. Errrr not quite.

"It doesn't matter where we play," said Mourinho. "I don't think we are favourites against nobody."

Cheer up Jose, you’ve just reached a cup final.

