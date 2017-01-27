How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

lionel messi.

Lionel Messi produces magnificent assist for Denis Suarez against Real Sociedad

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Another match and another Lionel Messi masterclass.

The Barcelona maestro was at his brilliant best again on Thursday evening as the Catalan giants recorded an emphatic 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou, booking their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals in the process.

Denis Suarez put Barcelona 1-0 up on the night (and 2-0 on aggregate) with a goal in the 17th minute before Messi doubled the home side’s advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Article continues below

Luis Suarez scored shortly after Juanmi had pulled a goal back for the visitors before Willian Jose scored another for La Real.

However, a goal from Arda Turan and another from Denis in the final 10 minutes ensured Barça will be in Friday’s draw along with Alaves, Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

Man Utd fans on Twitter aren’t happy with Wayne Rooney after this happened

Man Utd fans on Twitter aren’t happy with Wayne Rooney after this happened

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Messi was the star performer

Messi, as he so often is, was the star of the show.

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

As well as scoring from the penalty spot, the 29-year-old also set up goals for both Suarezs.

Watch: Messi's outstanding assist for Denis's goal

And his assist for Denis’s second goal was absolutely outstanding; certainly one of his best of the season so far.

Messi dribbled past two opponents like they weren’t even on the pitch before committing two more defenders and sliding an inch-perfect pass between the pair of them into the path of Denis.

p1b7eibh6e155g13bv10gh1io71uql9.jpg

p1b7eic1de1d121d0a112e11pajg6b.jpg

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who was on Manchester City’s books a few years ago, then produced a beautifully composed finish to put the game beyond doubt.

Or skip to 7.35 in this video...

Messi assists - Twitter goes nuts

Twitter erupted after Messi’s moment of individual brilliance - check out the best tweets…

Denis: My special connection with Messi

Denis knows he’s fortunate to be on the same pitch as Messi but the winger believes he’s on the same wavelength as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"I have a special connection with Leo,” he told beIN Sports, per Marca, “when I play near him I think and I get things right.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again