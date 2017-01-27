Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Another match and another Lionel Messi masterclass.

The Barcelona maestro was at his brilliant best again on Thursday evening as the Catalan giants recorded an emphatic 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou, booking their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals in the process.

Denis Suarez put Barcelona 1-0 up on the night (and 2-0 on aggregate) with a goal in the 17th minute before Messi doubled the home side’s advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Luis Suarez scored shortly after Juanmi had pulled a goal back for the visitors before Willian Jose scored another for La Real.

However, a goal from Arda Turan and another from Denis in the final 10 minutes ensured Barça will be in Friday’s draw along with Alaves, Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo.

Messi was the star performer

Messi, as he so often is, was the star of the show.

As well as scoring from the penalty spot, the 29-year-old also set up goals for both Suarezs.

Watch: Messi's outstanding assist for Denis's goal

And his assist for Denis’s second goal was absolutely outstanding; certainly one of his best of the season so far.

Messi dribbled past two opponents like they weren’t even on the pitch before committing two more defenders and sliding an inch-perfect pass between the pair of them into the path of Denis.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who was on Manchester City’s books a few years ago, then produced a beautifully composed finish to put the game beyond doubt.

Or skip to 7.35 in this video...

Messi assists - Twitter goes nuts

Twitter erupted after Messi’s moment of individual brilliance - check out the best tweets…

Denis: My special connection with Messi

Denis knows he’s fortunate to be on the same pitch as Messi but the winger believes he’s on the same wavelength as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"I have a special connection with Leo,” he told beIN Sports, per Marca, “when I play near him I think and I get things right.”

