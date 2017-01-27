MAVERICKS (16-30) 98, THUNDER (28-19) 109

All-Star reserve Russell Westbrook (45/8/3) scored 17 of his points in the fourth quarter to secure the win for OKC. Victor Oladipo (17/3/3) and Steven Adams (15/7/0) also provided valuable contributions. Harrison Barnes (31/2/2) had a team-high for Dallas.

PACERS (23-22) 109, TIMBERWOLVES (17-29) 103

Paul George (33/4/5) celebrated becoming an All-Star again with a huge game in Minnesota. Myles Turner (23/6/0) and Jeff Teague (20/8/13) came up big for Indiana as they ended a three-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony Towns (33/10/4) reacted to his All-Star snub with a game-high.

SUNS (15-31) 120, NUGGETS (20-25) 127

Nikola Jokic (29/14/8) was close to recording a triple-double as he continues to shine for Denver. However, the Serb left the game late in the fourth quarter with a left hip strain. Fellow European Danilo Gallinari (25/7/1) also had a big part to play. Phoenix's backcourt of Eric Bledsoe (28/4/5) and Devin Booker (24/0/6) put up solid numbers in the loss.

LAKERS (16-34) 88, JAZZ (30-18) 96

First-time All-Star Gordon Hayward (24/3/2) showed why he'll be going to New Orleans by leading all scorers in this win that ended a two-game losing skid. Rudy Gobert (9/13/0) put on a block party swatting away six attempts. Lou Williams (20/5/1) led the Lakers who have now lost eight of their last nine.