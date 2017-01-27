Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook's big night leads OKC to win; Jazz add to Lakers misery; Pacers beat Timberwolves

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

MAVERICKS (16-30) 98, THUNDER (28-19) 109

All-Star reserve Russell Westbrook (45/8/3) scored 17 of his points in the fourth quarter to secure the win for OKC. Victor Oladipo (17/3/3) and Steven Adams (15/7/0) also provided valuable contributions. Harrison Barnes (31/2/2) had a team-high for Dallas. 

PACERS (23-22) 109, TIMBERWOLVES (17-29) 103

Paul George (33/4/5) celebrated becoming an All-Star again with a huge game in Minnesota. Myles Turner (23/6/0) and Jeff Teague (20/8/13) came up big for Indiana as they ended a three-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony Towns (33/10/4) reacted to his All-Star snub with a game-high. 

SUNS (15-31) 120, NUGGETS (20-25) 127

Nikola Jokic (29/14/8) was close to recording a triple-double as he continues to shine for Denver. However, the Serb left the game late in the fourth quarter with a left hip strain. Fellow European Danilo Gallinari (25/7/1) also had a big part to play. Phoenix's backcourt of Eric Bledsoe (28/4/5) and Devin Booker (24/0/6) put up solid numbers in the loss. 

LAKERS (16-34) 88, JAZZ (30-18) 96

First-time All-Star Gordon Hayward (24/3/2) showed why he'll be going to New Orleans by leading all scorers in this win that ended a two-game losing skid. Rudy Gobert (9/13/0) put on a block party swatting away six attempts. Lou Williams (20/5/1) led the Lakers who have now lost eight of their last nine.

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

Topics:
Northwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder
LA Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves
Southwest Division
Dallas Mavericks
Utah Jazz

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again