Football

Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho gives strange post-match interview after Hull City 2-1 Man Utd

Football News
Manchester United are through to the EFL Cup final - but only after losing 2-1 against Hull City.

Having won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford, the Red Devils travelled to the KCOM Stadium confident they could book their place at Wembley on February 26.

And while they did just that, concerns will be raised over their poor performance.

Tom Huddlestone's penalty - albeit from a soft foul - gave Hull the lead with 35 minutes played before Paul Pogba struck a 66th-minute equaliser.

Marcos Rojo then hit the crossbar from a corner but Oumar Niasse was the match winner for the home side, the 26-year-old scoring from David Meyler's cross.

However, as with most games involving United, the game wasn't without controversy.

Hull's opener come after referee Jon Moss gave a dubious foul against Rojo, while United were denied a stonewall penalty when Chris Smalling was pushed by Huddlestone inside the box.

Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

So, when Jose Mourinho gave his post-match interview, many were expecting the Portuguese to discuss both incidents and the game itself.

But he did neither. Instead, United's manager congratulated his players, explained how he was well behaved and stormed out within 30 seconds of the interview (see below).

MOURINHO: "NO MORE WORDS"

And football fans were furious, with many accusing Mourinho of being childish and trying to divert attention away from his players' achievement.

TWITTER REACTS

Mourinho did give a more comprehensive interview to MUTV, saying: "I feel happy. We got to Wembley. We had a difficult draw, difficult opponents, difficult matches but we did it.

"We are there. We beat three Premier League teams, which is not an easy run to be in the final.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-HULL-MAN UTD

"We started the game and the game was in the pocket, we were completely in control and then something happened to open the game and we then had to cope with the game being open. We did that well."

And by "something happened", Mourinho obviously meant the penalty. He's definitely not over it.

