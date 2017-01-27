Roberto Carlos enjoyed a career that most could only dream of.

The Brazilian legend was a natural born winner, as proven by his extensive collection of winner's medals.

Three Champions Leagues, four La Ligas, two Copa Americas and a World Cup are just a few of the various honours Carlos won during his 24-year career.

But, despite playing in some of the most prestigious domestic competitions around the world, the full-back never tested himself in the Premier League.

There's no doubt that in his prime, Carlos would have thrived in the English top flight, however, a move might have actually been closer than we were led to believe.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Real Madrid legend revealed how he almost became a Chelsea player once his spell at the Bernabeu had come to an end in 2007.

“I spoke to Roman Abramovich about it. We had a meeting in Paris but it didn’t happen due to a few small factors," Carlos claimed, as per The Sun.

“I watch the Premier League every weekend. I think it’s fantastic.

“One thing you notice is that the teams considered small are capable of surprising the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and City.

“There are so many great players in the Premier League and of course the big teams are always the favourites, but the teams below them also play good football. The mixture of foreign and English players works really well.

“I love English football because it’s real football. I love everything that surrounds it. The public, the atmosphere, the preparation."

One man who will be thankful the move never came through is Ashley Cole.

The former England international was regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world ten years ago and after moving to Stamford Bridge from Arsenal 12 months previously, would have had no interest in being rotated in and out of the team for Carlos.

Instead, he ended up signing for Turkish side Fenerbahce where he stayed until 2009.

Nevertheless, Carlos' connection with the Blues doesn't end there. The 43-year-old also admitted that he is in regular contact with Chelsea's current Brazilian star Willian.

He added: “I always speak to Willian from Chelsea before his games – he loves it here.”

