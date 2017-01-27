When you’re the most expensive player in world football, there is always going to be a lot of scrutiny.

That’s the case for Paul Pogba whose performances are always analysed following his £89 million return to Old Trafford this summer.

While the Frenchman is starting to improve at the Theatre of Dreams, things still aren’t perfect for the former Juventus star.

And, although he scored during United’s 2-1 defeat to Hull in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg, he didn’t have the greatest of nights.

His goal meant that Jose Mourinho’s side progressed to the final as their 2-0 first leg victory saw them scrape through 3-2 on aggregate.

However, one moment during the second half summed up his performance. Pogba had a couple of Hull players surrounding him and attempted to keep hold of the ball. However, he only resulted in dribbling the ball out of play in front of his onlooking boss.

Of course, every player is likely to make a few mistake each match but - mainly due to his transfer fee - there is no let off for Pogba. Just look at some of the reaction on Twitter to his embarrassing mistake:

Pogba's mistake and reaction

While choosing one mistake to judge his entire 90-minute performance is pretty lazy, a former United player analysed his display on Sky Sports.

Phil Neville on Pogba

Phil Neville appeared as a pundit during United’s clash against Hull and described Pogba’s performance in two words - very average.

"I thought he was like the rest of the Man United players, I thought he was very average," he said.

"I thought it was a real poor performance from all of the United team. There wasn't really a stand-out player in the United XI today and Pogba was part of that.

"He is going in the right direction. Seven goals from a midfield player and with lots of competitions he could finish the season with 12 or 13 goals.

"That is not a bad return in your first season."

Of course, at the age of 23, Pogba has plenty of years left to repay his huge transfer fee and certainly shouldn’t be judged on his debut campaign alone.

There’s very little doubt that he will continue to improve and become one of the finest midfielders in Europe. But, having cost £89 million, there will always be supporters of rival clubs trying to bring him down at every opportunity.

