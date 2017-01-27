How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Having become Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer last weekend, Wayne Rooney probably thought he was a shoo-in to start against Hull City on Thursday night.

But he wasn't. Instead, the 31-year-old was forced to settle for a place on the bench as his teammates fought for a place in the EFL Cup final.

What's worse is that Rooney, whose goal against Stoke City was his 250th for United, was wearing a special pair of boots in honour of breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's record but couldn't use them.

Jose Mourinho clearly didn't spare a thought for his captain while selecting his starting line-up.

Nevertheless, United got the job done at the KCOM Stadium, even if they did lose 2-1 after goals from Tom Huddlestone and Oumar Niasse.

The defeat brought an end to their 17-game unbeaten run, although they now have a Wembley final to look forward to against Southampton on February 26.

And no one seemed happier than Rooney, who sent a lovely - if erroneus - tweet to thank United's boisterous travelling supporters.

Fans were quick to pick up on Rooney's error - he should have said 'were' rather than 'was' - but he had the perfect comeback to one troll.

In the tweets below, when asked if he has any GCSEs, the Englishman replied "No I don't" alongside from cool face emojis, almost gloating about the fact he doesn't need any.

p1b7ekaulm14jn1nrpp721hiink8a.jpg

Well played. Rooney will hope to play a more prominent role when United face Southampton at Wembley next month, especially so as club captain.

Winning the EFL Cup would be his 15th honour at United, adding to five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League in 2008.

Asked earlier this week by MUTV what he has left to achieve, he said: "I think the next thing is the League Cup, we want to win it.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-HULL-MAN UTD

"Every trophy is great to win in football and it's obviously the next one we can win so that's the focus.

"We're still in every competition we've entered this season. The Premier League will obviously be tough but in the competitions we're in we feel we've got a good enough squad to push for those titles."

The Premier League title might be out of sight, but silverware elsewhere most certainly isn't.

