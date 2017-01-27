It appears that Luis Suarez has a hidden talent.

While we all know what a magnificent footballer the Barcelona superstar is, it’s becoming increasingly evident that he can get away with hurting opponents without being spotted by the referee.

Suarez was filmed punching Deportivo’s Alejandro Arribas earlier this season and was involved in a similar incident with Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo a couple of weeks back.

On both occasions he avoided a yellow card when a red could - and perhaps should - have been issued.

You’d think that Suarez would have learned by now that losing his temper on the football pitch simply isn’t worth it - haven’t the three biting incidents taught him anything? - but the fiery Uruguayan was involved in yet another violent altercation during Barca’s Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

Did Suarez deserve a straight red for this?

Barcelona were 1-0 up at the time (2-0 on aggregate) and the last thing Luis Enrique needed was for one of his players - especially a key player - to do something stupid.

Suarez let his manager down with a vicious elbow on Yuri Berchiche, but the striker was inexplicably let off the hook by referee Juan Martinez.

The Spanish match official, who appeared to be looking directly at the incident, felt that a yellow card was sufficient punishment for the South American.

Suarez protested his innocence and perhaps the referee bought it.

But replays proved that the red card should have been brandished.

Video: Suarez's elbow on Yuri

Yellow card or red card? You decide...

Or watch it here...

What did people on Twitter think?

Here’s what people on Twitter thought about the incident…

Suarez went on to score and Barcelona won 5-2

Suarez, in typical Suarez fashion, went on to score for Barcelona not long afterwards.

Barcelona sealed a 5-2 victory over their Copa del Rey quarter-finals opponents and will now meet Alaves, Atletico Madrid or Celta Vigo in the last four.

