Rajon Rondo's stint with the Chicago Bulls has been a disastrous one up until this point and it appears that things have taken another twist after he aimed a not so subtle shot at teammates Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.

Following the Bulls' defeat at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Wade and Butler called out the rest of the team for not showing enough heart and caring enough after they squandered a 10-point lead with just three minutes remaining.

The All-Star duo combined for 73 points in the loss and were on the same page in the aftermath and knew exactly what they wanted to say the media, almost as if it was choreographed.

"Everyone don't care enough," Wade said. "You got to care enough man. It's got to mean that much to you to want to win. And it doesn't. It just doesn't mean enough to guys around here to want to win ballgames. It pisses me off, but I can't be frustrated and I can't care too much for these guys."

Butler added: "M-----f----- just got to care if we win or lose. At the end of the day, do whatever it takes to help the team win. You play your role to the tee. On top of everything else, just play every possession like it's your last. We don't play hard all the time. It's very disappointing whenever we don't play hard.''

After hearing these comments, Rondo chose to fire back by posting a long message on Instagram questioning the leadership of the team and comparing it to the veterans he played with in Boston.

"My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. ... My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don't deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it's the leadership," Rondo wrote on Instagram.

The point guard clearly took it upon himself to defend the younger Bulls players by challenging the team's stars. But it comes as a surprise as both Wade and Butler have shown support for Rondo at various times during the campaign.

Things could now get a little frosty between the trio which is likely to prompt Chicago into moving Rondo on sooner rather than later.