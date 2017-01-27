There is almost an unwritten code in football that prevents you from slagging off your teammates while you are still in the game.

Once you retire, however, that code no longer exists and there are usually some golden stories that emerge in post-career autobiographies and interviews.

But Brede Hangeland has taken it one step further by hilariously revealing an XI of the laziest stars he played with in the Premier League.

The recently retired centre-back opened up on a Norwegian podcast to expose some of his former teammates who appeared to put in the least effort.

One of those was Wilfried Zaha, who Hangeland described as: "Amazing physique, athletic, huge potential. Some Mondays, he’d come over to me and say: ‘I’m starting my programme now!’ He’d do five push-ups, sigh, then leave. He would have been incredible if he was serious," as per The Sun.

Hangeland's quotes have deservedly gone viral for just how honest and open he is but, of course, it was only a matter of time before someone responded.

And Zaha took to Twitter to angrily react to his former Crystal Palace teammate's comments on Friday morning.

The pacey winger tweeted: "I don't appreciate old team mates telling lies just to stay relevant! It's sad."

Clearly, it hasn't gone down well then!

Zaha wouldn't have been in the best of moods anyway after Ivory Coast were dumped out of the African Cup of Nations prematurely earlier this week.

Now the 24-year-old must return to Selhurst Park and aid Sam Allardyce's side in their battle against relegation.

If you haven't seen the full line up of Hangeland's lazy XI, here are the other stars who were named and shamed:

GK: Wayne Hennessey

"Used to just lie on one of those thick blue mats in the gym while we were working out."

DF: Chris Baird

"Whenever we did cardio, he asked the coach: ‘When can we go and play football?’"

DF: Zdenek Grygera

"Great guy, good friend. When he arrived at Fulham, he told the coach: ‘I don’t do weights.’ He didn’t."

DF: Erik ‘Panzer’ Hagen

"As a centre-back, he was a big, strong but it must have all come from his genes. Not from gym work."

MF: Jimmy Bullard

"Great player, incredibly weak. Never interested in the gym. Clear-cut pick for laziest team."

Bullard has now also responded and even challenged Hangeland to take on the bleep test against him:

MF: Mousa Dembele

"Maybe the best I played with. But struggles with his physique. Never lifted weights. Has incredible balance. Had the right to not work out."

MF: Bryan Ruiz

"Don’t think he even knew where the gym was. Always wore long sleeves and gloves. If it was cold or away to Stoke, he’d never come along."

FW: Bobby Zamora

"Strong but hated the gym. Whenever it was time for deadlifts, he’d start feeling his hamstring. Every single time we went to the gym."

FW: Dimitar Berbatov

"If only he ran. Never seen a man get so many massages in my life. Whenever we were in the gym, Berbatov was getting a massage."

FW: Emmanuel Adebayor

"I was marking Adebayor in midfield. Suddenly he said: ’Ah, I’m hungry.’ I replied: ‘What?’ He said: ‘I can’t wait for the game to finish. I’m so hungry. Do you know a good restaurant in London?’

"At Palace, when we had strength workouts, he would sit in the gym with a cup of coffee and a muffin. He was being paid by City, Tottenham and Palace at the same time, and he was sitting in the gym drinking coffee."

