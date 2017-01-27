Gonzalo Higuain became public enemy number one in Naples when he moved from Napoli to Juventus this summer.

The striker joined the Old Lady for a massive £75 million to become one of the most expensive players in world football.

To say it didn’t do down well would be an understatement.

Higuain certainly didn’t help matters when he scored against his former club during Juventus’ 2-1 victory in October. Luckily, he refused to celebrate as he didn’t want to antagonise the Napoli fans even further.

But surely the forward is in for a hostile reception when he returns to the Stadio San Paolo. Earlier this week, the Argentine discovered that he would have to return to his former stomping ground on two occasions this season after the two clubs were drawn against each other in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

But Higuain shouldn’t worry too much about the reception he’ll receive. Ok, there will still be thousands of fans booing him but there will some supporters doing something bizarrely welcoming.

Plan for Higuain

That’s because Napoli supporters have launched an appeal to greet him with a ‘single giant synchronised raspberry’ when he returns. No, seriously, Napoli fans want to blow him a massive kiss.

“Leave at home all violent intent. The Neapolitan people, civilised as we are, resolve issues not with violence, but in a peaceful manner to even the most deadly of wrongs,” a fan told Football Italia.

“A single giant raspberry synchronised throughout the entire stadium and then leave it all behind us, goodbye to rancour, because life goes on.”

But why a raspberry?

Well, Football Italia has the answer. They say that Neapolitan movie legend Toto was the ‘master of the raspberry when it came to taking down authority figures’, with his picture set to be included in the flashmob.

Ah, that explains it.

Somehow, though, we can’t imagine every Napoli supporter getting involved in this bizarre plan.

