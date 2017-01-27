How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Higuain.

Napoli fans have a plan for Gonzalo Higuain when he returns to Stadio San Paolo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gonzalo Higuain became public enemy number one in Naples when he moved from Napoli to Juventus this summer.

The striker joined the Old Lady for a massive £75 million to become one of the most expensive players in world football.

To say it didn’t do down well would be an understatement.

Article continues below

Higuain certainly didn’t help matters when he scored against his former club during Juventus’ 2-1 victory in October. Luckily, he refused to celebrate as he didn’t want to antagonise the Napoli fans even further.

But surely the forward is in for a hostile reception when he returns to the Stadio San Paolo. Earlier this week, the Argentine discovered that he would have to return to his former stomping ground on two occasions this season after the two clubs were drawn against each other in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

The one thing Shawn Michaels did to convince Vince McMahon he was a top WWE star

The one thing Shawn Michaels did to convince Vince McMahon he was a top WWE star

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Wayne Rooney trolled for not having any GCSEs - his comeback is epic [Tweets]

Wayne Rooney trolled for not having any GCSEs - his comeback is epic [Tweets]

But Higuain shouldn’t worry too much about the reception he’ll receive. Ok, there will still be thousands of fans booing him but there will some supporters doing something bizarrely welcoming.

Plan for Higuain

That’s because Napoli supporters have launched an appeal to greet him with a ‘single giant synchronised raspberry’ when he returns. No, seriously, Napoli fans want to blow him a massive kiss.

“Leave at home all violent intent. The Neapolitan people, civilised as we are, resolve issues not with violence, but in a peaceful manner to even the most deadly of wrongs,” a fan told Football Italia.

“A single giant raspberry synchronised throughout the entire stadium and then leave it all behind us, goodbye to rancour, because life goes on.”

Juventus FC v SS Lazio - Serie A

But why a raspberry?

Well, Football Italia has the answer. They say that Neapolitan movie legend Toto was the ‘master of the raspberry when it came to taking down authority figures’, with his picture set to be included in the flashmob.

Ah, that explains it.

Somehow, though, we can’t imagine every Napoli supporter getting involved in this bizarre plan.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Juventus
Serie A
UEFA Champions League
Football
Gonzalo Higuain
Premier League
Argentina Football
Paul Pogba

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again