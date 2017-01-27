The rosters for the 2017 NBA All-Star game in New Orleans have been finalised and, as always, there are a number of players who have been left disappointed.

With only 24 spots up for grabs, and more than 24 All-Star-calibre players in the league, there are always omissions that people disagree with.

For the most part, the fans, media, players and coaches got the majority of the selections right, but there are some players who can feel slightly aggrieved.

Here are the five biggest snubs this year:

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

The man who signed the biggest contract in NBA history last summer is having arguably his best season but was once again overlooked for an All-Star selection. He has been one of the key reasons for the Memphis Grizzlies having a winning record at 27-20.

The point guard missed about a dozen games due to a back injury earlier in the year, which may have counted against him. But the fact that he returned earlier than expected and picked up where he left off should've come into play too. This is a tough one for Conley to take.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have a 30-18 record and deserve to have two All-Stars this year, that's how impressive they've been. Therefore, Gobert should be joining teammate Gordon Hayward in New Orleans but he missed out to DeAndre Jordan.

The Stifle Tower is one of the leading contenders for the Defensive Player of the Year award and is a walking double-double. He's averaging a career-best 12.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and a league-leading 2.6 blocks. It was really a toss-up between him and Jordan and the coaches felt the Clippers deserved at least one player.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

It's a sense of deja vu for the Portland star as he's been overlooked for the third consecutive season. With Chris Paul out injured, he may have expected the nod but it's another disappointment for Dame despite averaging a career-high 26.2 points a game.

The Blazers' poor campaign so far seems to have worked against Lillard, though. His numbers are certainly worthy of landing a spot just like Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. But the point guard is unlucky that his position is stacked in the west. Expect Dame Dolla to play with a chip on his shoulder like he did last year and lead his team to the playoffs.

C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers

Much of the same can be said for Lillard's backcourt partner here. The 25-year-old is having a career year with averages of 23.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds but he's also unfortunate to be up against some of the most talented guards in the league, who are also winning.

McCollum is also shooting 48 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc, which are great numbers. At least we'll see him reportedly participating in the three-point contest, which is the least he deserves.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

The absence of the big man has not gone down well with fans. The popular Embiid would've been a starter if only the fan vote counted like previous years, which shows just how much people wanted to see him represent the east.

However, even though the rookie's numbers - 19.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 2.5 BPG - and his impact on the Sixers are amazing, his minutes' restriction and the number of games he's missed were a big factor in him missing out. There's no doubt he will be a perennial All-Star nonetheless.