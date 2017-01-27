It’s amazing to think that Neymar is still only 24-years-old.

The superstar has already played almost 400 times for Santos and Barcelona, getting his hands on numerous trophies in the process - including two La Ligas and the Champions League.

While those figures are pretty impressive, the fact that he has scored 50 goals in 75 matches for Brazil is also truly remarkable.

Article continues below

But, before he turns 25 on February 5, Neymar still has one massive milestone to reach.

That’s because he is just two goals away from reaching 300 career goals. To achieve that before your 25th birthday is astonishing.

Article continues below

The ace scored 136 goals for former club Santos, 94 for Barca, 50 for Brazil's senior team and 18 for his country's youth sides, all of which adds up to 298 strikes while still just 24. There are some people that believe that Neymar has already reached 300 career goals but the goals he scored in uncompetitive matches don't count,

Barcelona travel to Real Betis this weekend before hosting Athletic Bilbao next weekend. All Neymar has to do is to score at least two goals in those fixtures to join a very exclusive club.

Whether he, or his teammates, will be aware of this feat is unknown but, if they do know, don’t be surprised if they try and put the ball on a plate for Neymar to reach that incredible milestone.

But has it been done before? Well, according to DreamTeam, only five players in the history of football have achieved it.

Incidentally, Gerd Miller managed 298 before he turned 25 - the exact same figure that Neymar finds himself on. Neymar will be hoping he doesn’t get stuck on the same number.

The 300 club

But here are the five players that managed it:

Lionel Messi | 306 goals - To put it into context, arguably the greatest player in history ‘only’ managed 306 goals before his 25th birthday. To be fair to the Argentine, all of those goals were scored for Barcelona and his country - rather than for Santos in the Brazilian league.

Ferenc Puskas | 309+ goals - The Hungarian legend scored at least 309 goals but some of them couldn’t be confirmed as they weren’t official.

Eusebio | 318 goals - The only Portuguese legend to achieve this feat. Poor old Cristiano.

Jimmy Greaves | 330 goals - Yes, an Englishman is on the list.

Pele | 495 goals - Hmmmm this one is debateable, but there’s very little doubt that he scored at least 300 before he was 25.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms