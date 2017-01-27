How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Manchester United fans have been eagerly awaiting the day Paul Scholes goes into management.

Ever since the Old Trafford legend hung up his boots (for the second time) in 2013 there have been hopes he would one day return to the club in a permanent coaching position.

Of course, he did come back to assist Ryan Giggs when the Welshman became interim manager following David Moyes' stint in charge but it was too brief for many people's liking.

And then they were dealt an even bigger blow when Scholes agreed to become a pundit for BT Sport on a four-year deal.

Although the former England international has earned plenty of plaudits for his quite often blunt assessment of United's fortunes on television, it has in fact only strengthened the support for him to get into coaching.

Well, it would appear he has taken a step in the right direction as he has indeed made a return to the training ground.

Before Red Devils supporters get too excited it is not Carrington, however.

As well as Man United and Salford, Scholes also has an affiliation with his beloved Oldham.

FBL-INDIA-FUTSAL

He was actually offered the manager's position at Boundary Park two years ago but turned it down.

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old has been spotted back at the club earlier this week coaching the youth team.

Scholar Brendy Glackin, tweeted a picture of Scholes, who is currently trying to earn his UEFA A licence, after taking charge of a training session.

It is believed that the ex-midfielder has run a few sessions at the club over the last month as the Latics try to entice some extra investment from potential Chinese backers.

"Scholesy has been taking sessions about once a month. He’s really, really impressive," an unnamed source told the Daily Mail.

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League

"He clearly has still got it and he appears to have the makings of a great coach. He certainly made an impression yesterday with the visitors.

"We kept it quiet from the lads and they were delighted to see him, absolutely buzzing. He put on a great session and then got involved himself at the end."

