Watch: OKC’s Enes Kanter breaks forearm after punching chair in frustration

Enes Kanter has been one of the best sixth men in the entire NBA this season.

Averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in just 21.9 minutes per contest, the 24-year-old has proven to be a steady source of offense for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This has come in particularly handy when superstar Russell Westbrook needs a few minutes of rest on the bench.

However, the Thunder will be without Kanter for an undetermined amount of time as a result of quite an embarrassing mistake.

After being subbed out of the game in the first half of Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the big man took out his frustration on a chair. Take a look at what happened below.

You could sense that he was in immediate pain due to his reaction.

Kanter is known to be a player that is incredibly demanding of himself, so he was visibly upset at either his own play or the fact that he was subbed out.

After the game, head coach Billy Donovan revealed that Kanter has a broken forearm.

When asked by TNT sideline reporter David Aldridge about what happened, here’s how Kanter responded.

It’s hard to argue with that.

He will be out for an indefinite amount of time.

This is a crushing blow to the depth of the entire team. Now without a reliable scorer on the second unit, Russell Westbrook might be tasked with even more of a responsibility.

