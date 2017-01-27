It was supposed to be Liverpool vs Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp vs Jose Mourinho.

However, Southampton had other ideas and earned a place in the final to face United after overcoming Liverpool 2-0 on aggregate.

Article continues below

Klopp’s side knew they needed a perfect performance at Anfield after they lost 1-0 in the first leg at St Mary’s.

But the Reds couldn’t find their way past a stubborn Southampton before Shane Long scored a late winner to confirm their place at Wembley.

Article continues below

It was hard to explain for Klopp as he saw his side squander plenty of chances as they failed to score in 180 minutes against the Saints. But he also had another bizarre excuse. The German is clearly still not used to the English weather and decided to mention how strong the wind was on Merseyside.

“First half, it was difficult – the wind was really strange, it was difficult to handle," he said.

"You saw one or two balls when the ball stopped in a moment when nobody knew about it. That was difficult for a football-playing side.

“I said a few times when I came here about the wind and everybody was laughing, but today was really difficult, really difficult to play football with this wind.”

While those comments went largely unnoticed following the match, there was one man who definitely picked up on them.

That man was Mourinho who alluded to Klopp’s comments after his side scraped through to the final, beating Hull 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 defeat on Thursday night.

"Normally the stadium is windy and it's difficult,” Mourinho said about Wembley when asked about the final against Southampton.

Of course, with Wembley being a very modern stadium with no gaps to the outside world, it certainly doesn’t get windy in there.

It was just a very obviously dig at Klopp after his side failed to reach the final.

The two managers clashed earlier this month at Old Trafford during the 1-1 draw. Ander Herrera was booked for a blatant pull on Roberto Firmino, who retaliated, leaving Mourinho and Klopp to argue over who should be punished.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms