Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant will all be suiting up for the Western Conference All-Stars in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

That’s four Golden State Warriors.

While Curry and Durant were named as starters, Thompson and Green made the squad as reserves.

In the process, they joined just seven other teams in NBA history to have four players named to the game.

Most recently, the 2015 Atlanta Hawks sent Al Horford, Kyle Korver, Paul Millsap and Jeff Teague to the big game. Prior to that, the Boston Celtics sent Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett back in 2011.

However, no team since the 1998 Los Angeles Lakers had two All-Star starters out of the four selections.

Durant is thriving in his first season with the Warriors, posting 26.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 34.3 minutes. He’s shooting 54.3 percent from the field, which is insanely impressive considering his position. In his first season with the club, he has seemed to fit right in.

Curry, the NBA’s back-to-back MVP, is averaging 24.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game through 33.6 minutes. Additionally, he’s taken 9.6 threes per game and has connected on 40.4 percent of his long-range shots. While Durant overtook him as the go-to scorer,

Thompson hasn’t let the addition of Durant slow down his production. He’s putting up 21.1 points per contest while knocking down 39.6 percent of his three-point shots. He's the best third-fiddle threat in the entire NBA.

Green has put up just 10.7 points per game, but has made a name for himself across the stat sheet with with his energy, averaging a team-leading 8.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest.

At 39-7, the Warriors have the best record in the NBA and their “Big 4” are largely to thank. Unlike last year’s record-breaking team, this Golden State squad relies almost entirely on the production of their four All-Stars.

So far, the results have been impressive and the team looks like a cohesive unit.

It remains to be seen if all four will take the court together in the All-Star Game, but you have to think that Steve Kerr, who is coaching the West, might make that happen.