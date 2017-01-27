The one thing Shawn Michaels did to convince Vince McMahon he was a top WWE star

During his active career with the WWE, Shawn Michaels was one of the company's biggest stars, but there was a time where Vince McMahon didn't have as much faith in him as he should have.

Speaking on the Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, former WWE producer Bruce Prichard talked about how the WWE chairman didn't see the Heartbreak Kid as a babyface until after WrestleMania XI, which is absolutely crazy when you think about it today.

Prichard also revealed how Michaels went from not being seen as world champion material to being the most valuable talent on the roster, and the answer is quite plain and simple.

By having 'talent and balls.'

The former WWE producer said according to Wrestling Inc: "He had the balls to say it every night and to say it to Vince to be defiant, to say it to the rest of the talent, to stand up for himself and his friends, a lot of people would call that going against the grain and selfish, but Vince looked at it as he had balls and after a while, you couldn't deny that he was that good."

As we enter Royal Rumble weekend, it is at this time that we remember how important the pay-per-view was to the career of HBK, as it was his win at the Royal Rumble in 1995 that pushed him from being a mid-carder to a main eventer and megastardom.

Michaels would go on to face his Kliq buddy Diesel at WrestleMania XI for the WWF championship but would lose the match and take several months off in order to establish himself as one of the company's top babyfaces upon his return.

He would then win the Royal Rumble the following year and face Bret Hart for the WWF title at WrestleMania XII, a match he would win, earning his first world title reign and hence a star was born. All because he had 'talent and balls.'

