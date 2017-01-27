Ever since Derrick Rose went AWOL on January 9 and was eventually fined $200,000 for his unprofessional decision, he has been magnificent on the court.

In the eight games since then, he has put up 21.5 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and is shooting over 50 percent from the field and 88 percent from the charity stripe in that span.

In the final year of his five-year, $94.3 million deal, those close to Rose have been on the record stating that he’s looking for another max deal this upcoming summer.

And at this point, based on recent free agent signings, it looks like he may get his wish.

With player salaries expected to increase next season and due to the fact that he has remained healthy, Rose is at a nice place and in the perfect situation to showcase his talents for the rest of the season.

While the Knicks might not be the ones to shell out max deal money, there are certainly a number of teams that are currently without a star point guard who would likely be able to pay up.

In fact, Phil Jackson previously expressed interest in free-agent-to-be Jrue Holiday, who is having a solid season in New Orleans with the Pelicans.

Therefore, it remains completely possible that New York decides to move on from the former MVP in the summer. It’s important to note that in order to sign Rose to a max deal, the Knicks would have to use up most of their cap space.

In the East, teams like the Hawks, Bulls, Pistons, 76ers, Magic and Nets might be interested.

In the West, the Jazz, Nuggets, Kings, Pelicans, Timberwolves, or Mavericks might be logical destinations as well.

There’s nothing wrong with Rose aiming for a max deal. Whether he receives the lucrative total or not is a whole different story.

Based on his recent off-court issues and history of serious injuries, you might expect most teams to be cautious.

But, you just never know until the ink dries.