When Ryan Mason suffered a fractured skull for Hull City against league leaders Chelsea last weekend, the football world collectively held their breath hoping that the midfielder would be ok.

Luckily, Mason, 25, had surgery on Sunday night which put him in a stable condition and it now looks as if he will make a full recovery.

It may well be a long road ahead for Mason, but Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has proven there is a way back from such an injury.

Although his current club, Hull, have been right behind Mason during his ordeal, his former employers Tottenham still remember the box-to-box midfielder fondly from his time at White Hart Lane, and they were equally upset at his injury.

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino visited Mason in hospital and the Argentinian explained to The Independent that after giving Mason his big breakthrough at Spurs and watching him grow, he grew quite attached to the man from Enfield Town.

Pochettino recalled a game against Aston Villa back in 2014 where Spurs were trailing 1-0 at Villa Park and seemed to be heading for defeat.

Mason appeared to engineer an altercation with Christian Benteke that resulted in the then-Villa striker getting sent off, and Spurs would go on and win the game 2-1.

Although it's hardly the most stylish memory of Mason's time with Spurs, it's one that stuck with Pochettino the most.

“True, it was a little bit naughty in the Aston Villa game,” Pochettino remembered, “but remember his contribution in the game, as we were in a very difficult position. He deserves a lot of credit as he helped us and the team. It is for that that he will always be a special player for me.”

Because of their relationship, Pochettino insists it was hard to watch what happened at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

“We have kept in touch with his family, his fiancee and it was a difficult moment,” Pochettino said. “We were very worried about what happened. Like all of the people that know him, it was hard and was difficult to see.

“When he took the decision to move to Hull, it was a very tough moment for me. It was very difficult but you know, that is football. We have split now, but the love will always be there. You can split physically, but the emotion you keep inside always.”

