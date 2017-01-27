How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

It might not be that hard to believe but we are currently living in a golden age for British boxing.

The sport currently boasts an impressive 13 world champions across various weights to come from the British Isles.

Of course, it is virtually impossible to compare boxers from different weight divisions but who do most people consider to be the best?

Last month, Floyd Mayweather claimed that particular honour should go to James DeGale, who drew against his client Badou Jack in their recent world super-middleweight clash.

“When I first saw DeGale I didn’t know who he was. I was like ‘Who is this?'" Mayweather said, as per The Sun.

“In my opinion, he’s the best fighter in the UK right now.

“But I want to thank the fans from the UK for supporting James DeGale."

However, there is also a pretty good chance Mayweather only said that to add extra hype to the Jack-DeGale fight.

Badou Jack v James DeGale

DeGale certainly did nothing to harm his chances of earning the fictitious label with the hard-fought draw in New York, but fellow Brit George Groves has thrown another name into the hat.

Groves is currently training alongside Carl Frampton ahead of the Northern Irishman's WBA featherweight rematch against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas on Saturday.

And Groves has already seen enough from The Jackal to believe he is currently the best fighter Britain has to offer.

"He's unified against Scott Quigg and before then people thought Quigg was going to win," Groves said, as quoted by The Mirror.

Carl Frampton v Scott Quigg - World Super-Bantamweight Title Fight

"It was billed as a 50/50, but he outboxed and out-thought Quigg and then he came over here and fought Santa Cruz, a big fight, big risk, came up a weight and did an educated job on him.

"There are some good fighters back home, but he has been involved in some blockbuster fights and come through them, so I'd definitely stick him at No 1."

Frampton currently holds a perfect professional record of 23 wins from as many fights and has been heavily backed to retain his WBA title by the bookies.

Leo Santa Cruz v Carl Frampton

Groves shares their confidence and fully expects Frampton to finish the night with his arm raised in the middle of the ring.

He added: "He's been out here a month. He's looking in good nick. He does his weight more comfortable, which used to be an anxiety for him.

"He's been looking sharp and looking good. I think he's in a real good place and I fully expect him to win again."

