The Cleveland Cavaliers are 30-14 and are in first place in the Eastern Conference.

However, that’s not what people are talking about right now.

The defending NBA champions have lost six of their last eight contests, including three-straight contests to the Spurs, Pelicans and Kings.

Based on the media’s coverage and on social media reactions, one might think that the sky is falling.

While the quick and easy response is to point fingers and try to come up with some rational issues that need to be solved, there are a number of reasons why doubters should pump the breaks.

This Cavaliers team is not only ultra-talented, but they’re still the class of the Eastern Conference.

Here are some reasons why they’re still the team to beat.

Matchup Nightmares

So much of the NBA is now based on matchups.

In the Western Conference, teams have had to fully adapt to the Warriors’ up-tempo, long-range style of offense by building rosters that can compete with them.

However, in the Eastern Conference, teams have had an issue trying to build rosters that can square up against the three-headed monster of Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Kevin Love.

The Raptors, currently in second place in the East, are headed by Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, but have no answer in defending either LeBron or Love.

The Celtics, currently in third, have a number of defensive liabilities, but have no answer guarding Irving, James or Love.

The Hawks are led by their frontcourt of Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard, but will struggle to contend with Irving and James’ abilities.

Others who are in the middle of the standings like the Wizards, Pacers and Hornets have the same kind of issues.

When you throw in role players like Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye, it just bolsters the conversation in Cleveland’s favor.

Built for the playoffs

The long, 82-game NBA regular season is a daunting experience for any team.

At this stage of his career, LeBron doesn’t mind taking regular season games off for rest, which he never made a habit of doing in the past.

After all, the ultimate goal is winning rings.

This team is built for the playoffs.

Relying mainly on their “Big Three”, the Cavaliers will need to have each of their stars on the court for around 40 minutes per game in the playoffs.

Right now, experimenting with rotations and role players is acceptable.

While the Raptors are 3.0 games out of first and the Celtics are right behind at 3.5 games out, the Cavaliers don’t really need to worry about playoff seeding, due to the topic above.

No one can match up with them.

As the season rolls on, look for coach Tyronn Lue to continue giving LeBron rest as well as Irving and Love as the team gears up for the lengthy playoff schedule.

They have the best player on planet Earth

LeBron James has quietly averaged 25.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game this year.

While much of the focus has been on Russell Westbrook, James Harden and the Golden State stars this year, James has continued his run as the world’s top player.

As seen with James’ never-before-seen versatility and leadership abilities, simply no one can duplicate what he brings to the table.

That’s why in 14 career seasons, he’s made seven NBA Finals and has won three of them.

With LeBron healthy and in top form, it would be foolish to count his team out.

The Numbers

You may not realize it, but the Cavs are tied for fourth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 109.7 points per game.

They have done so due to the pure talent of their Big Three, but also have knocked down an incredibly efficient 38.5 percent of their three-point shots, good for second in the NBA.

Additionally, they rank 11th in rebounding with 44.0 per contest.

While they rank in the middle of the pack in terms of assists per game, steals, turnovers and blocks, they also hold a plus-minus of plus-4.5, good for 6th in the NBA.

Despite their struggles over the last eight games, their offense hasn't been the issue. In fact, they’ve put up 107.0 per game (11th in the NBA over that span).

It’s also worth noting that two of the six losses in that span came in overtime and one came by just two points. Therefore, the concept of luck comes into play.

Yes, the Cavs are currently going through some growing pains. But, just with any top team, there will be some rough patches.

At this point, it’d be foolish to think that any other team will be representing the East in the Finals.