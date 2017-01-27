Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Dolph Ziggler has been a part of the WWE for many years now but despite his service, he hasn't really been given that many opportunities at the top of the company's card.

One superstar that has been in that position for a while now is John Cena, and Ziggler said four years ago in an interview with Sam Roberts that he hates John Cena because he is really good and that he wants his spot in the company.

The Showoff was recently asked if he still hates The Leader of the Cenation by Planeta Wrestling, to which he gave an honest answer for.

He said: "Absolutely. I would love to be in the position that John Cena is in with the company. Of course. To be that guy that is always fighting for the championship, to be the guy who is always giving back to the fans, doing something important in the business, absolutely.

"I would love to be in that position with the company and I'm not someone who says, 'Hey, I would like to be on top of the company.' I'm someone that works so hard everyday to get to that spot and one day I will get there or one day I will not, but one way or another, the fact that you work hard everyday helps me sleep a little bit at night."

Ziggler has been given major championship matches within the past year, with his last televised one coming against Dean Ambrose at SummerSlam for the WWE title, but he hasn't actually held a major title since he was the World Heavyweight champion back in 2013.

This title reign only came after The Showoff cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Alberto Del Rio after WrestleMania 29, which is arguably one of the best Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE history.

Ziggler recently turned heel on SmackDown Live, and this new persona could earn himself a WWE title shot at some point in the future if it gains enough popularity with the fans. Perhaps he will be one of the competitors in the Elimination Chamber match for the championship next month.

