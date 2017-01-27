How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

How Dimitri Payet reacted when he was asked to play for West Ham under 23s

There’s just a few days remaining in the January transfer window and Dimitri Payet is still a West Ham player.

The Frenchman has refused to play for the Hammers and has been banished from first-team training. That has left the winger training with the youth team as he tries to force through a move to Marseille.

The Ligue 1 side have had numerous bids for Payet rejected as West Ham hold out for £30 million. While he’s still under contract, Payet is expected to turn up to train and do whatever his club tell him to.

However, according to the Daily Mail, after being asked to play for the Under 23s on Friday afternoon against Aston Villa, he refused.

The £125,000-per-week player was asked by the club to represent the youth side at Chadwell Heath but he said no.

Payet has been seen training with the Under 23s and even posed for a picture with a big smile on his face and his thumbs up. However, it seems that he didn’t take too kindly to being asked to play for them.

In truth, West Ham risked Payet picking up an injury if he did play for their youth team which could mean being unable to complete a move this January.

Marseille initially had a £20 million bid turned down, before coming back with a £22 offer. Both were rejected by Slaven Bilic as he refuses to budge.

But results on the pitch certainly haven’t been affected by Payet’s behaviour. In fact, they’ve won both matches since the 29-year-old declared he wanted to leave.

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Bilic on Payet

And, earlier this month, Bilic explained how he felt about the whole situation.

“It has left me sad, angry, but at the moment Dimitri has said he will not play for the club,” he admitted.

“It would be much, much better if this had not happened and that he had remained committed to West Ham, but that is not the case, so life goes on.”

With just days of the transfer window remaining, surely it’s just a matter of time before Payet gets what he wants and joins Marseille.

