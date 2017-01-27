How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lennox Lewis tells Chris Eubank Jr the massive mistake he has made

Lennox Lewis and Andre Ward will be part of the commentating team for Chris Eubank Jr's IBO super-middleweight title fight against Renold Quinlan on February 4.

Lewis, 51, is one of the great success stories of British boxing having retired as the heavyweight champion of the world back in 2003 and he beat the likes of Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko throughout his prestigious career.

He knows what it takes to be a world champion, and after missing out on a fight with Gennady Golovin to Kell Brook last year, this is Eubank Jr's first chance to win a world-level belt.

Lewis thinks that having the same name as his former world champion father is something that spurns the 27-year-old on, rather than weighs him down.

“I think the last name is something he’s trying to live up to, and maybe even do better than his dad, and that has motivated him into becoming the world class fighter that he is now."

However, he thinks Next Gen has made one terrible mistake in the build-up to his showdown with Australian Quinlan.

“As for the trainer aspects, you always need somebody to be able to tell you where you’re doing something wrong or where there are openings to get to your opponent that you’re not taking advantage of.

“A trainer can see little things, as an extra set of eyes, that you may not be able to see yourself in the heat of battle. Emanuel Steward wasn’t my cheerleader or motivational support. He taught me strategy, he pointed out and corrected bad habits. We dissected our opponents’ styles, strengths and weaknesses and worked a plan to beat them.

Lennox Lewis hits Vitali Klitschko

“I think Chris is making a mistake in that regard to reduce a trainer down to someone who is just pushing him to be fit. A good trainer is so much more than that, and can make a big difference between adding a win to your record or suffering a loss, so this will be interesting to see how he makes any needed adjustments during the fight."

Does Eubank Jr know what he is doing? Let us know in the comments below.

