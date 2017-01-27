Official online NBA destination in the UK

Two teammates of Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo 'liked' his infamous Instagram post

The Chicago Bulls are an historically great NBA franchise.

Graced by the years of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippin, the Bulls were the team to beat for a long period of time.

Then Jordan and Pippin retired and the organization took a turn for the worst.

While there have been a number of impressive regular seasons over the past decade in Chicago, the current times are rough, as evidenced by the current drama between Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and the rest of the team.

By now, you already know that Wade and Butler called their teammates out after their recent loss.

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

You also probably know that Rajon Rondo responded directly to Butler and Wade’s comments with the Instagram post below, pretty much ripping them apart for not coming to the team first before sounding off to reporters.

However, since we live in the world of social media, we can take things a step further.

Do you know who “liked” Rondo’s post?

You’d never guess.

That’s right. Wade himself, along with young forward Bobby Portis.

It’s safe to assume that Wade’s “like” was a sarcastic one, whereas Portis might have had the right intentions.

Chicago is currently 23-24 and sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

However, due to this childish drama, a lack of connection and chemistry on the court, and a clear disconnect between the players and coach Fred Hoiberg, we might see things take a sharp turn for the worst sooner rather than later.

All of this adds to the intrigue of the lengthy NBA regular season.

Stay tuned for more updates.

