Earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins lost his spot in the Royal Rumble after he was defeated in a match against Sami Zayn.

Zayn qualified for the rumble when he performed a roll-up pin on Rollins after he was distracted by Triple H’s music being cued up, believing he would come out and attack him. It looked as though The Architect would have won the match before The Game's theme hit.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has speculated how the WWE plans to use the former Shield member on Sunday now he is no longer part of the Royal Rumble match.

They have said via Wrestle Zone: "Rollins is not an official participant in the Royal Rumble match, but it is expected that Triple H and Rollins will finally have some sort of televised interaction, with Rollins getting some revenge, setting up their Wrestlemania match."

This isn't the only time the former Shield member has been involved with Triple H over the past year, as The Cerebral Assasin stopped Rollins from winning the Universal title in August last year, turning on him in the process.

This adds some clarity for what is planned for Rollins at the Royal Rumble now he will no longer be competing in the main event itself. It will be interesting to watch, especially to see how The Architect will get his revenge on The Game and set up their match for WrestleMania 33 later this year.

Rollins himself has even said he would like to have a no disqualification match against Triple H, so perhaps he will use an object to get his own back to trigger such a match, The Game's own sledgehammer perhaps?

It would definitely be a sight that fans would love to see, and it would add to the unpredictability that this year's Royal Rumble is currently providing.

