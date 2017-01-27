If there’s one UFC star Roman Reigns isn’t a big fan of, it’s probably Conor McGregor.

The outspoken Irishman put the WWE roster on blast last year, and numerous wrestlers took the bait by responding in an angry manner – and Reigns is guilty of doing just that.

However, that doesn’t mean there’s a dislike for every UFC fighter, as Ronda Rousey is someone that not only is a fan of the company, but has good relations with certain members of the roster.

We last saw her in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 31 when she appeared alongside The Rock to take out both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

While there’s always been an interest to bring the former UFC bantamweight champion back to the company in some capacity, that interest seems to have stepped up after she suffered a devastating loss in her return bout against Amanda Nunes last month.

Despite multiple reporters – such as former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman of ESPN – claiming the company will end their interest in her, Reigns has leapt to the defence of Rousey and is confident that should she ever join, she’ll be a huge success.

Speaking on whether she can make a successful transition when appearing on ESPN, he said: “Oh, I think so.

“I think that she’s one of those, as you said, those athletes that gets that attention and all eyes are on her.

“So, I think she definitely has the background, and she’s got the base to build on, so she’s got a great foundation.”

While fans may argue that it takes some of the limelight away from the full-time female athletes in the WWE, there’s no denying that a huge name like Rousey’s can only benefit the WWE and the product.

Now we just have to wait and see how she reacts to the loss against Nunes, and whether she attempts another comeback inside of the Octagon, or decides to pursue other projects.

One thing is for sure, though, Triple H and co will welcome her with open arms.

