The much-awaited clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in April is expected to break the British boxing attendance record.

Being held at the iconic Wembley, it will also be a new record for the stadium itself after the capacity for the venue was increased to 90,000.

London mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed that officials from Network Rail, Transport for London and Wembley Stadium were brought in to ensure a 10,000 increase in capacity for the event.

Article continues below

As a result, the fight between heavyweights Joshua and Klitschko, set to be aired on Sky Sports Box Office, will be witnessed by a post-war record crowd of 90,000.

The fight will see the Brit's IBF title as well as the vacant WBA and IBO heavyweight crowns up for grabs as both fighters aim to make history.

Article continues below

Currently, the Carl Froch-George Groves rematch at the same venue in 2014 holds the post-war attendance record with 80,000, which looks likely to surpassed comfortably come April 29.

The all-time British record of 90,000 was set during the Len Harvey and Jock McAvoy clash at White City in London in 1939.

Khan commented on the upcoming match: "I can't wait to see the fight of the year here in London and it's fantastic that a post-war record crowd will get to watch it at a world-class venue like Wembley.

"I'm delighted Transport for London and Network Rail have pulled out all the stops to make this happen so we can move 90,000 people around the capital quickly and safely.

"Like me, they have recognised the importance to the capital of staging this epic showdown of the best two fighters in the heavyweight division and I look forward to our great city staging more great fights in the future."

Promoter Eddie Hearn showed his gratitude towards Khan for helping to set up arguably the biggest match in boxing history in terms of capacity.

"I want to thank Wembley, TfL and Brent Council and particularly Sadiq Khan, who has fought our corner to ensure a capacity crowd will get the opportunity to watch this event live in the capital," said Eddie Hearn.

"At the boxing writers' dinner last year, Sadiq urged me to bring the biggest fights possible to the city and I'm delighted to have the biggest fight in British boxing history at Wembley Stadium on April 29."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms