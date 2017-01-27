Anthony Martial appears to be the latest Manchester United player whose long-term future at Old Trafford is uncertain, under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

The Frenchman only arrived at the club at the end of the 2015 summer transfer window and made an immediate impact, however, his form under Mourinho has been considerably less impressive.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay have already left the Red Devils under Mourinho's guidance, joining Everton and Lyon respectively, while the likes of Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Bastian Schweinsteiger's futures have all previously been thrown into question.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

While all bar Schweinsteiger's future at the club seems to be safe for now, it appears Martial's big-money move to Old Trafford less than a year-and-a-half ago could potentially be coming to an end.

Martial's displeasure at being left out of United's squad that drew 1-1 at Stoke last weekend was no secret and, as Sky Sports report, Mourinho's unhappiness with the France forward could mean he may be allowed to depart in the summer.

Article continues below

The forward is understood to be happy in the north-west of England, although less so with Mourinho's criticism of him so far this campaign.

With Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingaard, Ashley Young and Henrikh Mkitaryan all possible wide options for Mourinho, the Portuguese has plenty of alternatives to Martial, who has just two Premier League goals to his name this season.

United looking to strengthen

And with United expected to bolster their attacking options further in the summer - with the club repeatedly linked with Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann - the current predicament suggests the player's days at current FA Cup champions could be limited.

Mourinho's decision to leave Martial out the squad last weekend was a reaction to the 21-year-old's poor display against Liverpool the previous week, and couldn't work his way into Thursday night's squad for their EFL Cup second-leg semi-final tie away to relegation-threatened Hull City, either.

The most expensive teenager in football history, who joined the club for £36 million from AS Monaco, had been considered for a loan move by La Liga outfit Sevilla this month, according to his agent, although a move never materialised.

But with Mourinho's frosty relations with the forward's agent and having scored just six goals in 21 appearances in all competitions, the current predicament is not looking good for the France international.

A risk worth taking

Last season, Martial appeared to be an expensive risk worth taking, after netting 17 goals in 49 appearances for the club - including a debut goal against Liverpool in the Premier League.

However, while Louis Van Gaal appeared to get the best from Martial last campaign, the Frenchman is struggling to prove his worth amongst the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Rashford this campaign, for Mourinho.

The young United forward appeared to have turned a corner as 2017 arrived, with back-to-back goals against Middlesbrough on New Years' Eve and then against Reading in the FA Cup a week later.

But with Martial's latest squad snub by Mourinho, it appears his situation at United is getting worse rather than better.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms