It's hard to believe that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is just 26-years-old sometimes given how long he has been playing in the Premier League.

The former Cardiff City playmaker arrived at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2008 for a fee close to £5 million and has gone on to make 281 appearances for the Gunners.

Ramsey was just 17-years-old when he switched life in Wales for London, but one mistake he made in his youth that has become a talking point lately regards to his social media activity.

No, not in an Andre Gray kind-of-way. More of a Dele Alli kind-of-way.

Ramsey's Bebo page featured a teenage incarnation of the Welsh international with extremely gelled hair. His profile read: "I'm about 6 foot with brown hair and brown eyes, like to go out with my m8s and family!

"I live in Caerphilly, a little town by Cardiff, so if ya wanna get 2 know me more add me on msn."

The grammar was one thing - come on, you all did it when you were younger in text messages - but the MSN add at the end was the cherry on top.

However, at the very start of an interview with his club Arsenal on Facebook Live yesterday, Ramsey addressed the recently surfaced profile and insisted that "it's fake" but the profile picture is certainly real.

On the pitch, Ramsey has only been able to make 11 league appearances for the red half of north London so far this term as injuries have disrupted his campaign.

His one and only goal this season came in the F.A. Cup victory over Preston in the third round, but with Granit Xhaka set to miss four games after his second red card of the season, Mohamed Elneny away with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations and Santi Cazorla's ongoing Achilles injury, it looks as though the Welshmen might be called back into action.

