Cristiano Ronaldo put a firm end to any speculation that surrounded his future at Real Madrid by signing a huge new deal to stay at the club until 2021 last November.

The 31-year-old is believed to be earning an eye-watering wage in the region of £400,000-per-week after tax.

But that hasn't stopped some people from trying to convince the forward to their club in the near future.

Ronaldo further cemented his name in Portuguese history by guiding the national team to success at last year's European Championships, even though he wasn't technically on the pitch when Eder scored the winner in extra-time of the final.

It was a tournament that brought the Portugal team closer together as a unit and one of Ronaldo's international teammates has tried to use his relationship with the 2016 Ballon d'Or winner to his club's advantage.

Inter Milan are on the lookout for a huge signing to re-establish themselves at the summit of both Italian and European football and they don't come much bigger than Ronaldo.

So Joao Mario has revealed how he has been attempting to persuade the former Manchester United star to move to Serie A - with little success so far.

"Portugal have a lot of quality, but Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously our talisman, our most important player," Mario told Inter TV, as per Goal.

"I am trying to talk him into joining me at Inter! Let's just say it is difficult!

"He is not just a team-mate - he is also a friend, a good person and a born leader. He is a great guy who cares about everyone.

"Euro 2016 was a unique experience. I have always dreamt of winning something with my country, but I would never have imagined it happening the way it did."

Mario was just one of the various Portuguese stars to flourish from within Ronaldo's shadow last summer, earning himself a big money move to current club Inter.

However, it looks like it is going to take a lot more than just a conversation to convince his friend to follow in his footsteps.

Ronaldo has previously stated he intends to keep playing until he his 41-years-old so a switch to Italy might not sound quite so unlikely in a few years' time.

