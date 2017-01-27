How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Reigns explained what Goldberg has said to him.

Roman Reigns claims Goldberg has given him some ideas to use in WWE

Ever since news broke that Goldberg will be sticking around for longer than originally planned, fans have been wondering which potential matches we could see from him down the line.

WWE’s YouTube channel wasted no time in highlighting them, with The Undertaker looking like a popular choice.

REIGNS VS. GOLDBERG?

However, it was something we saw inside of a Monday Night Raw ring that led fans to believe that we could see Goldberg battle Roman Reigns one day.

After standing toe to toe, the two turned their attention to Braun Strowman, hitting a double Spear which the crowd seemed to love.

While many are expecting the duo to eventually clash, Reigns revealed on the Cheap Heat podcast that Goldberg has been giving him some ideas instead; ones he was unable to use himself.

He said: “We had one little brief instance where he mentioned a couple different ideas that he [has] had that he just didn’t get to use back in his day.

SHARING IDEAS

“But it seems like his days aren’t numbered. He seems like he’s doing well and thriving, so I’m sure he’s going to have an opportunity to use [the ideas].

“I think he’s probably regretting giving me ideas, but I believe everybody does things their way.

“I like the level I take my performance. I like my athleticism. I like the way I perform my moves. If you don’t, then don’t watch. It’s that simple.

“But, either way, I like the difference in the Spears. I think it’s important that there are a variety of different looks and different characters and just different situations.

“And that’s what makes the WWE special, is that it’s a circus.”

With Goldberg returning and hopeful of another run at the top, it’s great to see that he’s still open to helping the younger talent out.

Here’s hoping that some of the ideas he may end up using could get the fans reaction to turn positive.

Which ideas do you hope Goldberg has passed on to Roman Reigns? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

