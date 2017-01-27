The crowd present at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday evening witnessed an enthralling match as Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka went all out for a place in the final of 2017's first major.

It was ultimately Federer who withheld the late surge of Wawrinka, winning the match 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the final and keep his hopes of an 18th Grand Slam of his career alive.

The all-Swiss clash was a complete rollercoaster as Federer got off to the perfect start by managing to win the first two sets.

However, Wawrinka came back phenomenally to claim the third and fourth sets, losing only five games in the process.

Going into the final set, Federer got back to his best and proved he has still got enough in the tank to compete with the best over five sets.

Although at one stage that was brought into question when both players needed medical attention, as Federer went off for a timeout to receive treatment on his leg, while Wawrinka called for a medic to sort out an issue with his knee.

A match that lasted three hours and five minutes saw a flurry of emotions from both players as after losing the second set, the world number four took out his anger on his racquet by breaking it in half.

It is a defeat that will be enough tougher for Wawrinka to swallow after he regathered himself to come back fighting on all cylinders to level the match, only to lose in the fifth set.

However, Wawrinka came up with an ingenious way of describing his loss to one of the all-time greats.

The 31-year-old took to social media, as he posted on Twitter to his 958,000 followers, recounting the turn of events through emojis.

He also attached a picture of himself, visibly disappointed, and summed up the story of the match with a series of emojis.

Meanwhile, Federer will now be directing his attention on Sunday's final against old adversary Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard enjoyed a similarly epic five-set victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Friday.

