Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho delighted Reds fans on Wednesday when it was announced that he had signed a new long-term deal that will keep him at the club until 2022.

And his recent return from injury has come at the perfect time, with Jurgen Klopp's men to host Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Unfortunately for the Merseysiders, their recent slump in form has seen them fall 10 points short of the pace setters, but the Brazilian's contract renewal has come as a welcome boost to the fans.

The Reds' title bid may have derailed somewhat, but their hopes of a return to the Champions League are still strong, while they also remain in the FA Cup.

Liverpool were dismissed from the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, when Southampton's late goal ensured they progressed to the Wembley final 2-0 on aggregate, leaving just one cup competition remaining.

But club legend Steven Gerrard is confident that Klopp can guide his boyhood club to silverware this season, despite missing out on that chance to face bitter rivals Manchester United in next month's cup final, and believes Coutinho will be crucial to their future success.

"I think for any team you have always got to try and keep your best players and Philippe has been instrumental over the last couple of years." said Gerrard, as per Goal.

"He has grown and become a world-class talent.

"I have trained against him on a daily basis and played with him and he is a phenomenal footballer. He can do magical things with the ball."

The 36-year-old will have seen a significant change in the Brazil international during his playing days at Anfield, and since he left the club for a brief spell in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

Under Klopp, Coutinho has improved further still - to become one of the most sought-after players in world football - with Barcelona having been interested until the 24-year-old signed a new deal.

And while Klopp will be delighted that speculation around the forward's future has ended, Gerrard believes the Coutinho will become the core of the German's team, as the Reds go in search of silverware.

Gerrard: Coutinho is magical

"He is the type of player you want to build your team around." the former Liverpool midfielder added. "And if Liverpool are to be successful in the coming years then I am sure he will have a big part to play in it.

"He is a magical player."

Liverpool appeared to miss Coutinho in December, with a shock 4-3 defeat at Bournemouth and draw against struggling West Ham while sharing the spoils against relegation-threatened Sunderland shortly before his return to the side.

However, the Reds did manage four successive league victories, including wins against Manchester City and Everton, during Coutinho's absence. And Gerrard is confident Klopp's squad has the strength in depth to go all away in major competitions, this season and beyond.

Legend backs Reds for silverware

"Of course they can win trophies this season," said Gerrard.

"They have had a sticky period but they can certainly play through that. I think the next two or three games are very important.

"If they can get a win against Wolves they can go into the last 16 of the FA Cup. If they can take maximum points off Chelsea it gives them that bit of confidence and belief. So there is still a lot to play for.

"But I think the big picture for Liverpool is exciting. They have got a very strong team, strong squad and a world-class manager so I expect big things."

Back-to-back home defeats against relegation-threatened Swansea City and Southampton, in the league and cup respectively, is not the kind of form the Reds will want to take into such a huge game against Antonio Conte's high-flying Blues.

But progression into the fifth round of the FA Cup against Wolves on Saturday would give Klopp's men a welcome confidence boost ahead of Tuesday night.

