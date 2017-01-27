How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Triple H hints that the main roster move won't happen soon.

Triple H drops hints that popular NXT star isn't ready for main roster

With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view right around the corner, fans are hoping that numerous NXT stars enter the main event as surprise entrants.

The most popular names being discussed right now are Tye Dillinger and Samoa Joe.

NXT CALL-UPS

Dillinger has been in developmental for quite some time now, and WWE know just how popular the ‘10’ chant is amongst the fans.

Joe, on the other hand, hasn’t been doing much on NXT over the last few weeks either.

There are even strong rumours that he could end up either winning the whole thing, or at least make a big enough splash that it results in a match with John Cena at WrestleMania.

However, another big name the WWE Universe want on the main roster as soon as possible is current NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style will be defending his crown the night before the Rumble at the TakeOver: San Antonio event against Bobby Roode, but speaking in a conference call, Triple H has dropped a hint that even though Nakamura will end up on the main roster, he’s not ready for it right now.

THE KING OF STRONG STYLE

This is according to Ring Side News who are claiming that during the call, The Game highlighted how Nakamura is currently anchoring the brand at 37-years-old.

They note that while he could be on the WWE’s main roster, there are numerous components that come into play before that’s even possible.

Triple H went on to explain that there’s a learning curve when you move from Japan and come into WWE and NXT, this is because when Nakamura came in, he didn’t have much experience in working on a televised show – which is effectively what NXT is.

While he noted that Nakamura is still getting the experience he needs, it’s a matter of time before he fits into the main roster, that's despite both JBL and Paul Heyman wanting him in the Royal Rumble.

Despite that, it looks as if Triple H is going to be perfecting the current NXT Champion rather than leaving a potential chance that he may fail at the big stage.

Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura is ready for the main roster? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Triple H

