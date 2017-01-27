How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz.

Leo Santa Cruz told not to retire by Carl Frampton if he loses rematch

Carl Frampton has told Leo Santa Cruz to stop contemplating retiring if he loses the pair's rematch in Las Vegas this Sunday. 

The Irish fighter is confident about his prospects after winning multiple 'fighter of the year' awards last year and is looking forward to facing the Mexican yet again.

Santa Cruz has made his intention to retire public if he is unable to regain the WBA featherweight title at the MGM Grand. 

Having lost the crown to Frampton during their first encounter, the 28-year-old will have the opportunity to force a third match if he is able to win this weekend. 

However, the man from Northern Ireland remains optimistic prior to the contest and firmly believes that a second rematch is unlikely to take place. 

"He [Santa Cruz] doesn't need to speak about that, he's still a young guy," said Frampton

"I believe myself to be a decent fighter so he doesn't need to retire if he takes a loss again to someone like me!"

Leo Santa Cruz v Carl Frampton

The two fighters have portrayed tremendous respect for each other despite the enormity of the occasion, but Santa Cruz suggested to the media that he might toughen his "crowd-pleasing" approach to counter his opponent's "great skills".

In spite of his confidence, Frampton still believes that his competitor will try his best to upset the odds on Sunday, saying: "His pride is on the line here. 

"I think it's going to take up where it left off. It's going to be an outstanding fight - with our styles it can't be anything different. If we fought 10 times it's always going to be good, but I think I'll get the win again, I'm very confident.

"Psychologically I already have the edge. I've beaten him and I've hurt him, something he didn't do to me in the first fight."

Leo Santa Cruz v Carl Frampton

The 29-year-old won their first fight, held at the Barclays Centre in New York City, in 12 rounds in what was dubbed as a potential candidate for fight of the year, with talks about a third match in Belfast if Santa Cruz is able to pull off a win in Las Vegas. 

