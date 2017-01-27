How Chelsea's XI has transformed since their 2-2 draw with Brentford in 2013

On this day four years ago, two west London clubs came together for the first time in 53 years thanks to the FA Cup.

On 27th January 2013 Brentford hosted a talented Chelsea side in the fourth round of the tournament, with everyone expecting an easy passage to the next round for the visitors.

However, things didn't quite pan out that way as the hosts held out to force a reply by bagging a 2-2 draw.

Article continues below

But not only that, Brentford took Chelsea to the sword by going in front twice, only for Fernando Torres to notch a late penalty to spare the club's blushes.

Chelsea overturned Brentford easily in the second leg by recording a 4-0 victory, but during the first leg the likes of Harry Forrester and Marcello Trotta showed that they could mix it with the best the Premier League had to offer.

Article continues below

So what happened to that Blues squad after that day? Looking at the team sheet there are at least two names that have slipped into obscurity, while there are some more well known names fans will have fonder memories of.

The squad is as follows...

Ross Turnbull

The goalkeeper was signed as a talented youngster from Middlesbrough in 2009, but made just a handful of appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge. Upon his release from the club in 2013 he featured for Doncaster and Barnsley before joining Leeds to warm the bench in 2015.

Gary Cahill

The 31-year-old remains at the club where he has become one of their key players since arriving in 2012.

John Terry

Also still at the club, but at the age of 36 his time there is coming to an end and is now effectively playing for his last contract.

Ryan Bertrand

Bertrand could never quite get a foothold in the Blues squad since coming through the ranks as a talented youngster. He underwent nine loan spells during his time as a Blues player but joined Southampton permanently in 2015.

Branislav Ivanovic

Another player still at the club, but only just. With just days of the transfer remaining he's being linked with moves to West Bromwich Albion and Zenit St Petersburg.

Ashley Cole

Arguably one of the best players to feature for the club in the Premier League era, despite being one of the most divisive characters the game has ever known. He left for an ill-fated spell with Roma in 2014 before heading to the US a year later to feature for LA Galaxy.

Frank Lampard

Chelsea's highest ever goalscorer left the club as a genuine legend in 2014 for a short stint with Manchester City before heading over to America to turn out for New York City FC.

Marko Marin

The Germany international arrived as one of the hottest prospects in the game, but struggled to make an impact and made just a handful of appearances before being shipped off to the likes of Sevilla, Fiorentina, Anderlecht and Trabzonspor. He's now struggling to get game time at Olympiacos.

Oscar

Oscar cut a popular figure at the club and began his career in England as a goalscoring midfielder operating behind the strikers. However, he left for China this month after falling out of favour with Antonio Conte and signed for Shanghai SIPG for a reported £60 million fee.

Ramires

Like Oscar, the Brazilian now also plies his trade in China after joining Jiangsu Sunning for £25 million last January.

Fernando Torres

Torres, despite his talents in his younger years, will go down as one of the worst Chelsea signings ever. He could only muster 20 league goals in 110 Premier League appearances and left for spells with Milan and Atletico Madrid before joining the latter permanently over the summer.

Subs:

Juan Mata - Joined Man United in 2014 and has been in and out of the side.

Cesar Azpilicueta - Still at the club, going strong.

Demba Ba - Lasted one season at Chelsea having failed to live up to the hype. Left for Besiktas in 2014 but is now playing in China.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms